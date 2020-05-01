HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Up 1%: Wearables And Streaming Offset Fall In China

Apple Up 1%: Wearables And Streaming Offset Fall In China

By | 1 May 2020
Apple has posted mixed results for Q1 2020, with higher demand for wearables and services offsetting the drop in iPhone and Mac sales for overall revenue growth of 1%. “The last part of March and the first part of April were very depressed and then we’ve seen a pickup relative to that period of time in the second half of April,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told Bloomberg.

Investors were quick to notice that Apple did not provide a quarterly forecast in its earnings announcement, something the company hasn’t done in over a decade. Bloomberg reported that shares slipped 1.5% in extended trading following this.

Net iPhone sales fell by 2.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to $5.35 billion, while Mac sales were down 10.3% y-o-y, at $4.37 billion. Overall, Apple’s net sales totalled $44.97 billion.

The only two regions where Apple had a fall in net sales were Greater China and Japan, with sales declining y-o-y by 7.5% (representing $763 million less in sales) and 5.9% (-$326 million), respectively.

A man wearing a mask walks past an Apple Store in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In addition to dampening demand in China, the COVID-19 crisis also impacted Apple’s supply chains significantly, as the company manufactures many of its products there. Apple is reportedly delaying the mass production of its upcoming iPhone 12 by a month.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” Cook said.

This demand for wearables is in line with other quarterly earnings reports, with Garmin recording a 24% hike in wearables sales.

