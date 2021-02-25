Audio solution distributor Cogworks is inviting end users to trade in old-working channel gear, AV receivers or AV processors to receive up to $5000 in savings on new StormAudio products.

The deal, which will run from March 1st until April 30th 2021, is available for new purchases made with sound company StormAudio.

It is available only from leading home cinema specialists including:

NSW : LEN WALLIS AUDIO www.lenwallisaudio.com

QLD : THE DIGITAL PICTURE www.thedigitalpicture.com.au

VIC : MR HOME THEATRE www.mrhometheatre.com.au

VIC : BMC AUDIO VISUAL www.bmc-audiovisual.com.au

VIC : TIVOLI HIFI www.tivolihifi.com.au

ACT : MIRANDA HIFI www.mirandahifi.com

WA : ROGUE CINEMAS www.roguecinema.com.au

SA : VISION LIVING www.visionliving.com.au

Potential savings can include $1500 on an ISP 16 Analog Mk2, $3000 on an ISP 24 Analog Mk2 or $5000 on ISP 32 Analog Mk2.

StormAudio products are distributed in Australia via Cogworks.