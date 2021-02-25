HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cogworks Offers Trade-In Deals For StormAudio Products

Cogworks Offers Trade-In Deals For StormAudio Products

By | 25 Feb 2021

Audio solution distributor Cogworks is inviting end users to trade in old-working channel gear, AV receivers or AV processors to receive up to $5000 in savings on new StormAudio products.

The deal, which will run from March 1st until April 30th 2021, is available for new purchases made with sound company StormAudio.

It is available only from leading home cinema specialists including:

NSW : LEN WALLIS AUDIO www.lenwallisaudio.com

QLD : THE DIGITAL PICTURE www.thedigitalpicture.com.au

VIC : MR HOME THEATRE www.mrhometheatre.com.au

VIC : BMC AUDIO VISUAL www.bmc-audiovisual.com.au

VIC : TIVOLI HIFI www.tivolihifi.com.au

ACT : MIRANDA HIFI www.mirandahifi.com

WA : ROGUE CINEMAS www.roguecinema.com.au

SA : VISION LIVING www.visionliving.com.au

Potential savings can include $1500 on an ISP 16 Analog Mk2, $3000 on an ISP 24 Analog Mk2 or $5000 on ISP 32 Analog Mk2.

StormAudio products are distributed in Australia via Cogworks.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
