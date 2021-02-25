HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pandemic Parcel Boom Boosts Australia Post To $3.4bn

Pandemic Parcel Boom Boosts Australia Post To $3.4bn

By | 25 Feb 2021

Australia Post reported a first-half revenue of $4.3 billion, with its Parcels and Service business reaching a record-breaking $3.4 billion due to a pandemic-related package boom.

The government-owned mail service posted a profit-before-tax of $166 million despite letter losses of just over $74 million.

Australia Post’s parcel revenue made history for the period, up by $701 million or 25.9 per cent to a whopping $3.4 billion.

Letters volumes fell by 13.1 per cent – but parcel deliveries recouped the loss as volumes skyrocketed due to the pandemic lockdown.

“The regulatory changes to our delivery services have provided the flexibility to adapt our resources and people to where they are most needed and it has been a credit to our people they were able to respond to suit the rapidly changing consumer needs, with more than 2,000 of our posties moving to parcel delivery to help manage the significant growth in e-commerce, as large and small businesses serviced their customers online,” Australia Post Acting CEO Rodney Boys said.

Boys told The Australian Financial Review he expected the ecommerce boom subsequent parcel delivery volume to slow in the second half.

Australia Post will release full year profits in September and Boys said he expects a modest profit.

The mail service’s impressive results come after former CEO Christine Holgate resigned after a high-profile enquiry into internal spending.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
OZ Post Refusing To Ship Soundbars Due To Size & Shape Issues
OzPost Plans Self-Serve Kiosks
Oz Post Races To Deliver Some 13 Million Black Friday Parcels
Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate Resigns
Get Xmas Parcels In Early, Warns Aus Post
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP Buys HyperX In US$425 Million Gaming Push
HP HyperX Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
TPG In The Black Despite Mobile Downturn
Latest News TPG Vodafone
/
February 25, 2021
/
Apple Spring Event 2021: What Products To Expect
Apple Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
Cyberattack Punctures Cyberpunk Patch Plans
Gaming Software Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
Revealed: 2021 Apple iMacs To Come In Five Nostalgic Colours
Apple Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP Buys HyperX In US$425 Million Gaming Push
HP HyperX Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
HP, which has been desperate to compete with the likes of Alienware, Acer, and a surging Lenovo in the gaming...
Read More