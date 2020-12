A 40” full HD smart TV will be on sale at Aldi this week for $329.

Featured as part of Aldi’s Special Buys for Saturday December 19, the Bauhn TV offers a 1920×1080 HDR display with HDMI ARC connectivity, live TV recording, stereo speakers, USB media playback, and wi-fi.

Netflix and YouTube are both available from the remote, and the unit ships with a one-year warranty.

Also on sale will be a $49.99 Medion clock radio with a 10W Qi wireless charging pad.