HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung’s OLED Patent Under Threat As Multiple Display Makers File Suit

Samsung’s OLED Patent Under Threat As Multiple Display Makers File Suit

By | 19 Jun 2023

Samsung Display’s attempts to stop the import of third-party OLED displays into the US has been met with a roadblock, as a consortium of Chinese display manufacturers file to void Samsung’s patent.

BOE, CSOT, Tianma, and Visionox are among the companies who filed a motion to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 7,414,599, which regards an “Organic Light Emitting Display (OLED) Device Pixel Circuit and Driving Method.”

This patent was used in Samsung Display’s complaint filed with the US International Trade Commission last year attempting to block the importation of OLED panels.

This follows BOE’s own patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung and its Chinese subsidiaries, regarding other priority technology in the semiconductor, investment, and vision divisions of the company.

However, by filing the suit to invalidate Samsung Display’s OLED patent, these Chinese display manufacturers are as good as admitting to stealing the technology without obtaining the relevant licenses.

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
LG’s New Portable Touch-Screen OLED TV Sells Out
New Details Confirmed For Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
Canon Develops OLED Materials Without Rare Metals
OLED TV Panel Production Costs To Drop 30% This Year
12.4-inch Rollable OLED Panel Unveiled By Samsung
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Releases Brand New ‘Gram Style’ Laptop, Colourful & Lightweight
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
350 Million Hours Of Activision Blizzard’s Diablo IV Played In Two Weeks
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
Melbourne Retail Centre Sells For $50M
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
Stan Signs Multi-Year Lionsgate, Starz Deal
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Releases Brand New ‘Gram Style’ Laptop, Colourful & Lightweight
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics Australia have announced the highly anticipated LG ‘Gram Style’ laptop has become available locally, created for those on-the-go....
Read More