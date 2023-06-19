Samsung Display’s attempts to stop the import of third-party OLED displays into the US has been met with a roadblock, as a consortium of Chinese display manufacturers file to void Samsung’s patent.

BOE, CSOT, Tianma, and Visionox are among the companies who filed a motion to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 7,414,599, which regards an “Organic Light Emitting Display (OLED) Device Pixel Circuit and Driving Method.”

This patent was used in Samsung Display’s complaint filed with the US International Trade Commission last year attempting to block the importation of OLED panels.

This follows BOE’s own patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung and its Chinese subsidiaries, regarding other priority technology in the semiconductor, investment, and vision divisions of the company.

However, by filing the suit to invalidate Samsung Display’s OLED patent, these Chinese display manufacturers are as good as admitting to stealing the technology without obtaining the relevant licenses.