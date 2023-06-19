EXCLUSIVE: It appears that claims of harassment are rewarded at Harvey Norman and that Harvey Norman is The Boys Club’ as claimed despite being headed by female CEO Katie Page.

Back in October while on a junket trip with a major audio brand Glen Gregory the former Executive General Manager of Harvey Norman Technology and Entertainment, was accused by a female executive from another retailer who was also on the trip of “inappropriate behaviour’.

After an investigation by Harvey Norman management Gregory suddenly parted Company with the big retail group whose CEO Kate Page is a female who loves to talk up the environment that working at Harvey Norman delivers.

ChannelNews can now reveal that 8 months on, Glenn Gregory is now the new franchisee running the technology and entertainment business at Harvey Norman Balgowlah, one of Harvey Normans top 20 stores.

Ironically his LinkedIn page still has him as Executive General Manager of Harvey Norman Technology and Entertainment.

When we visited the Balgowlah store in NSW, female staff confirmed that Gregory was their “new boss” and that they were not aware of previous issues.

When we raised the issue of him suddenly leaving Harvey Norman because of allegations involving a female executive from another retail group a male member of staff said, “Alleged harassment, nothing was proved”.

Earlier today Gregory hung up on ChannelNews after he answered the phone at the Balgowlah store.

Back in October when the original complaint was made his employment was allegedly terminated.

At the time Gregory who has worked for Harvey Norman for 28 years was subject to an investigation that resulted in the sudden departure from the retail business, at the time he reported to Harvey Norman Director John Slack Smith.

This is not the first time that Harvey Norman has received a complaint about harassment involving executives from the Companies Computer and Technology division.

Back in 2007 Rutland Smith was the General Manager of ‘Computers & Communication’.

He left to take on as franchisee of Harvey Norman Bundall on the Gold Coast.

In 2015 Rutland Smith suddenly parted Company with Harvey Norman after allegations were made by a female member of staff following a Christmas party incident.

When as one Harvey Norman female executive said, “After things had settled down” Smith was reinstated as a franchisee running Harvey Norman Business & Enterprise in Stapylton Queensland.

When ChannelNews spoke to Smith in 2020 he admitted that an incident of a “sexual nature” was the reason behind his departure from the Bundall store.

Of the staff member who made the complaint he said, “She was mentally unbalanced”.