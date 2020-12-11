An obscure Chinese company named Chuwi has launched a laptop that appears to be a Dell knock-off for only $698.

The notebook is named the Larkbook and features Windows 10 Pro, an operating system usually found in expensive business laptops such as Dell’s XPS 13 – which costs a cool $1899.

The Larkbook weighs less than 1kg and has a 13.3-inch HD IPS display, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Other features include an Intel 7265 Wi-Fi 5 module, four speakers, two microphones and a 35WHr battery.

The Larkbook is available for pre-order on Amazon, alongside its previous generation of laptops such as the Aerobook Pro.