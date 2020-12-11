HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chinese Dell Laptop Lookalike Pops Up On Amazon

Chinese Dell Laptop Lookalike Pops Up On Amazon

By | 11 Dec 2020

An obscure Chinese company named Chuwi has launched a laptop that appears to be a Dell knock-off for only $698.

The notebook is named the Larkbook and features Windows 10 Pro, an operating system usually found in expensive business laptops such as Dell’s XPS 13 – which costs a cool $1899.

The Larkbook weighs less than 1kg and has a 13.3-inch HD IPS display, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Other features include an Intel 7265 Wi-Fi 5 module, four speakers, two microphones and a 35WHr battery.

The Larkbook is available for pre-order on Amazon, alongside its previous generation of laptops such as the Aerobook Pro.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
