An Affordable Entry-Level iPad With Old Chipset Could Be Coming In 2021

By | 11 Dec 2020
The tech rumour mill is teeming with whispers Apple may be releasing a cheaper, entry-level iPad in early 2021 which will have an iPhone 11-era chipset.

According to Chinese tech site CNBeta, the iPad will sport a 10.5-inch display, upgraded specs from the 10.2-inch iPad Apple launched in September, and an A13 Bionic chipset.

CNBeta also reports the iPad will have a thinner, lighter design which still retains the Touch ID button and will have a starting price of $396.

As well as the A13 chipset, which was in the iPhone 11 generation, the iPad may also have 4GB of RAM and a starting point of 64GB storage.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Apple decided to release an iPad in Q1 2021 after a busy 2020 with three major product launches.

The California-based tech giant slipped into the last month of 2020 with the release of its over-ear headphones, the $899 AirPods Max.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
