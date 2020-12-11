The tech rumour mill is teeming with whispers Apple may be releasing a cheaper, entry-level iPad in early 2021 which will have an iPhone 11-era chipset.

According to Chinese tech site CNBeta, the iPad will sport a 10.5-inch display, upgraded specs from the 10.2-inch iPad Apple launched in September, and an A13 Bionic chipset.

CNBeta also reports the iPad will have a thinner, lighter design which still retains the Touch ID button and will have a starting price of $396.

As well as the A13 chipset, which was in the iPhone 11 generation, the iPad may also have 4GB of RAM and a starting point of 64GB storage.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Apple decided to release an iPad in Q1 2021 after a busy 2020 with three major product launches.

The California-based tech giant slipped into the last month of 2020 with the release of its over-ear headphones, the $899 AirPods Max.