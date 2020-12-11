HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sharp Reveal New Microwaves You Can Talk To

By | 11 Dec 2020
Sharp has revealed a new microwave range that has Alexa voice commands built in, they are tipped to be released in Australia in 2021.

Following a move to distribute their products in Australia via Tempo the Sharp consumer product range are witnessing a surge in demand with Harvey Norman moving to expand their range of Sharp French Door fridges and Microwaves as well as the Sharp range of air purifiers which are the only air conditioners in the world with the patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology built in.

Also contributing to a growth in sales is a move by Australia consumers to avoid buying Chinese products from the likes of Hisense, Fisher & Paykel which is owned by Haier as well as Changhong.

The new range of smart countertop microwave ovens featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and certified “Works with Alexa” compatibility for hands-free operations have already been launched in the USA.

By using voice commands consumers will be able to say ‘Defrost for 20 minutes” without the need to configure press button commands.

Sharp has spent the last year working with Amazon to redesign and fine-tuned their best-selling countertop microwave ovens to include Alexa voice commands, adding an additional level of sophistication to the kitchen appliance while continuing to provide owners with superior cooking capability.

“Using the Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled device, you can now use your voice to start or stop the microwave, add time to the current cooking cycle, or even cook at a specific power level to make operating your Sharp Smart Countertop Microwave Oven simpler,” said Jim Sanduski, President of Sharp in the USA.

For example, just say, “Alexa, defrost 2 kilo. of meat,” and Alexa will start defrosting at the appropriate time and power settings. Our wide selection of Alexa commands takes the guesswork out of cooking.”

The Sharp Smart Countertop Microwave Oven is available in two sizes: and deliver over 30 voice commands, and 10 more food presets.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
