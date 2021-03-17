Ecommerce giant Alibaba’s app UC Web Browser has vanished from China’s app stores after the popular mobile platform was condemned for ‘failing consumers’.

Government-backed state broadcaster China Central Television included Alibaba’s app among several other brands it accused of disregarding consumer rights during its annual ‘name-and-shame’ program for World Consumer Rights Day.

Alibaba was accused of running fake ads, while 360 Security Technology faced similar allegations.

Huawei and Xiaomi-run app stores pulled the UC Browser app following the broadcast, while Apple continued to offer the app to iOS users, Bloomberg reports.

“We will take further steps to strengthen our review procedures and enforce more rigorous standards,” Alibaba said in a statement.

The broadcast comes after Alibaba Group faces scrutiny over its influence in the internet, technology and media sector.

According to The Guardian, China is attempting to force Alibaba to sell off its media assets over fears it has too much power.

Alibaba controls a greater share of China’s ecommerce market than Amazon does in the US.

Last week it was revealed Chinese regulators were planning on hitting Alibaba with fines in excess of $975 million for anti-competitive practices.

China blocks foreign tech companies such as Google and Netflix as part of its protectionist business regime, hoping to build a Silicon Valley-esque group of homegrown tech giants.