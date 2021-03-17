Chipmaker AMD has unveiled a new range of mobile processors designed for premium business notebooks, set to be used by manufacturers including HP and Lenovo.

The AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors bring the Intel rival’s Zen 3 architecture to professional laptops, and range from the four-core, eight-thread 2.6GHz 5450U to the eight-core, 16-thread 1.9GHz 5850U.

According to Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD, the new processors will dramatically increase ultrathin enterprise notebook performance, with improved battery life, performance, and security features.

“Navigating an increasingly distributed work environment requires more performance and security from our professional laptops.

“Businesses need to be confident they are investing in technology that will meet the needs of their employees, whether they are working remotely or from the office,” he said.

Laptops with the new processors are expected from OEMs such as HP and Lenovo in Q2 2021. Andy Rhodes, global head, Commercial Systems and Display Solutions, HP, said the need for powerful and secure PCs is more crucial than ever in an age of hybrid and remote work.

“HP is committed to empowering employees and IT teams everywhere, and our continued work with AMD leads with innovation to deliver powerful and secure computing experiences to keep people connected and productive at home, in the office, or both,” he said.

Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Portfolio & Product Management, Lenovo PCSD, added that the new processors will help Lenovo’s aim of providing secure, high-performance PCs to enterprise customers.

“The latest Lenovo ThinkPad laptop lineup with AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors will continue to deliver the incredible performance our business customers have come to expect from Lenovo and AMD,” he said.

AMD expects that the number of enterprise laptops using its processors will triple by year’s end.