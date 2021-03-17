HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > AMD > Big Players Already On Board With New AMD Pro Laptop CPUs

Big Players Already On Board With New AMD Pro Laptop CPUs

By | 17 Mar 2021
,

Chipmaker AMD has unveiled a new range of mobile processors designed for premium business notebooks, set to be used by manufacturers including HP and Lenovo.

The AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors bring the Intel rival’s Zen 3 architecture to professional laptops, and range from the four-core, eight-thread 2.6GHz 5450U to the eight-core, 16-thread 1.9GHz 5850U.

According to Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD, the new processors will dramatically increase ultrathin enterprise notebook performance, with improved battery life, performance, and security features.

Saied Moshkelani, AMD.

“Navigating an increasingly distributed work environment requires more performance and security from our professional laptops.

“Businesses need to be confident they are investing in technology that will meet the needs of their employees, whether they are working remotely or from the office,” he said.

Laptops with the new processors are expected from OEMs such as HP and Lenovo in Q2 2021. Andy Rhodes, global head, Commercial Systems and Display Solutions, HP, said the need for powerful and secure PCs is more crucial than ever in an age of hybrid and remote work.

“HP is committed to empowering employees and IT teams everywhere, and our continued work with AMD leads with innovation to deliver powerful and secure computing experiences to keep people connected and productive at home, in the office, or both,” he said.

Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Portfolio & Product Management, Lenovo PCSD, added that the new processors will help Lenovo’s aim of providing secure, high-performance PCs to enterprise customers.

“The latest Lenovo ThinkPad laptop lineup with AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors will continue to deliver the incredible performance our business customers have come to expect from Lenovo and AMD,” he said.

AMD expects that the number of enterprise laptops using its processors will triple by year’s end.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Notebook Demand Plummets, Shipments Fall By 8%
Intel Moves To Retrofit Chips As They Struggle To Keep Up
AMD Fires Salvo In GPU War As Shortages Continue
Processors Worth Cents Stalling PC Industry, Claims Acer Boss
HP Revenue Grows 7%, Personal Computers Category Hits Over $10bn
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Sellers Using Instagram For Exploding Fake Apple Products
Apple Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
CE Brands In Australia With Biggest Growth From 2020 Lockdown
Industry
/
March 17, 2021
/
Commonwealth Bank Launches BNPL Service
Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
China Cracks Down On Ecommerce Giant Alibaba
Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
Huawei Looks To Cash In On 5G Patents
China Ban Huawei Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Sellers Using Instagram For Exploding Fake Apple Products
Apple Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Wholesalers of counterfeit Apple Inc. products are using Instagram, a Facebook Inc. platform, to peddle their dodgy gadgets through unofficial...
Read More