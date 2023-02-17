HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ChatGPT Not Good At Sports, Gets Confused During Long Chats: Microsoft

ChatGPT Not Good At Sports, Gets Confused During Long Chats: Microsoft

By | 17 Feb 2023

Microsoft has shared the insights it has gleamed after the first week of integrating ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

Over the past week, the company has been “testing with a select set of people in over 169 countries to get real-world feedback to learn, improve, and make this product what we know it can be”, and feedback on the AI-generated responses have been “mostly positive”, according to Microsoft, with “71 per cent of you giving the AI-powered answers a ‘thumbs up’.”

This is hardly scientific testing, but the feedback is interesting.

Microsoft admits to “finding our share of challenges with answers that need very timely data like live sports scores”, and queries involving “more direct and factual answers such as numbers from financial reports”.

Despite its name, ChatGPT appears to lose the plot during extended talk sessions. Once chats reach 15 questions, “Bing can become repetitive or be prompted/provoked to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone.”

Microsoft adds – “very long chat sessions can confuse the model on what questions it is answering.”

It’s interesting Microsoft are releasing such preliminary results; with Google’s recent chat disaster, maybe transparency is the key.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Admits Xbox Game Pass Eats Into Sales
Apple Avoided Mass Firings Because It Avoided Mass Hirings
Microsoft Bing Downloads Increase Tenfold After ChatGPT
Disastrous Chatbot Demo Costs Google $140 Billion
Microsoft Teams Outage Delays Melissa Caddick Case
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Arlo Extend End-Of-Life Support
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Apple AirTags Assist Thieves, Tile CEO Says
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Super Retail Profits Up 30% As Retail Trends Change
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Apple Begins Firing Contractors
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Consumers Urged To Stop Using Dodgy Anker Power Bank
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Arlo Extend End-Of-Life Support
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Owners of older Arlo products can rest easy with their video doorbells and cameras, as the respected company has changed...
Read More