ChatGPT App Comes to Smartphones

By | 19 May 2023

OpenAI have announced ChatGPT will be coming to smartphones as an app, an iPhone release happening yesterday in the US, with an Android promise in the future.

It be downloaded for free from the App Store on Apple iPhones. Users can ask questions, receive responses, and it comes included with voice recognition, allowing users to speak queries.

The bot will only respond in writing, and the app can sync text-based conversations across multiple devices.

Anyone who pays for OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription can use the most powerful large language model, GPT-4 through the app.

There are plans to spread the app to more countries, including Australia in the coming weeks, as well as a rollout to Android smartphones.

Millions have experimented the use of ChatGPT since the release last year. The latest bots were built on top of LLMs, and can predict and generate humanlike responses.

Apple however are restricting the internal use of ChatGPT along with other AI tools. It is concerned the software will be used to release confidential data.

Apple, Samsung and other corporate giants are banning employee use of the tools.



