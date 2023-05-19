Twitter users subscribed to Twitter Blue can upload videos that are two hours long. One user already tried uploading ‘Shrek The Third,’ in the comments of Elon Musk’s announcement, however it has since been taken down.

The videos will show at 1080p resolution and must be no larger than 8GB. Users can only upload two-hour videos if uploading from the web or iOS.

Android are currently limited to posting videos that are 10 minutes long at most. Non-Blue subscribers will still only be able to post videos topping out at 140 seconds.