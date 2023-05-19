Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Upload Two-Hour Videos
Twitter users subscribed to Twitter Blue can upload videos that are two hours long. One user already tried uploading ‘Shrek The Third,’ in the comments of Elon Musk’s announcement, however it has since been taken down.
The videos will show at 1080p resolution and must be no larger than 8GB. Users can only upload two-hour videos if uploading from the web or iOS.
Android are currently limited to posting videos that are 10 minutes long at most. Non-Blue subscribers will still only be able to post videos topping out at 140 seconds.
This is just one of many new features coming to the platform. Blue subscription includes a blue verified check mark, encrypted messages with some serious flaws, a 10,000 character limit, support for text formatting, and the ability to edit tweets.
Elon Musk and Twitter are also trying to find a way to share advertising revenue with Blue subscribers.