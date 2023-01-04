HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 4 Jan 2023

Acer’s new Aspire S all-in-one line has 27″ and 32″ models you might mistake for an iMac if you were rushing through a store.

With a similar target market of families looking for an everyday computer that also meets their entertainment demands, besides the wide screens both models look damn nice as well.

The Aspire S 27 and Aspire S 32 both roll with Intel P-series processors in Core i5 or Core i7, but the 32″ steps up with the latest 13th-gen chips while its little brother the 27″ has the old 12th-gen – still a solid performer, just not the latest.

The S 32 also steps up in the graphics departments, with options for discrete graphics courtesy of Intel’s Arc graphics, while the S 27 is sitting at the kids’ table with only integrated graphics to play with.

Both have memory options that include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB DDR4 at 3200MHz soDIMM, or 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 at 3200 MHz.

Storage options include M.2 SSD and 2.5″ SATA, and they can be configured with 256GB, 512GB, or 1,024GB of M.2 PCIe SSD, or 1TB and 2TB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM, 7mm high.

While they differ in size, they share family DNA in the screen department, with a 2560 x 1400 resolution LED-backlit touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits of brightness. This all resides in a four-side borderless IPS panel inside an aluminium chassis with an ergonomic tiltable design.

As far as sound goes, you’ll be jamming with dual in-built stereo speakers powered by DTS audio tuning, so you won’t be lacking in immediate quality audio.

To keep things secure there’s a fingerprint reader and a Kensington lock slot.

Inputs include a card reader, audio jack, a USB-C, USB 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort over USB-C and two USB-A 3,2 Gen 2 at the front and sides.

From the back you’ll find two HDMI ports, plus a LAN port and two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports.

To connect with the world, you’ve got Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

Both should be available within the next few months, so keep an eye out for them – especially if you’re an iMac afraid of losing your place in the market…



