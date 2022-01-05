When it came to product announcements at CES this year, AMD weren’t messing around, with a focus on improved gaming performance, more powerful battery life and thinner gaming laptops.

They introduced their Radeon RX 6000S series of mobile GPUs for more streamlined gaming laptops, an expansion of their RX 6000M series with improvements after switching to a six-nanometer process, and teased a next-gen Zen 4 desktop processor launch and desktop processor that will incorporate their new 3D stacking tech’s dual caches – a standard one and a large 3D V-cache.

Then there’s the Ryzen 6000 and Ryzen 6000 Pro mobile CPUs, with an updated 6nm Zen 3 Plus architecture, with more current RDNA 2-based integrated GPUs.

They also showcased the Radeon RX 6500 XT, a low-end desktop graphics card. Set to ship January 19, this is for 1080p-class gaming, with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 16 compute units. This is most likely to come at around $280.

There was also word on the next gen Ryzen CPU architecture, the 5nm Zen 4, most likely due in the second half of the year. It looks like it’ll have a new AM5 socket, so you’ll need new motherboards. Plus there should be chipset support for PCle 5 and DDR5 RAM.

In the first half of the year we should also see the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, an eight-core gaming CPU for 105W power-targeted systems.

For mobiles, the Zen 3 Plus update and 6nm process will deliver power management upgrades, helping AMD’s promise of up to 24 hours battery life.

AMD have also brought new mobile graphics processors to the party, such as a new line of lower-power S series versions beginning with the RX 6800S, 6700S and 6600S, all in order to an AMD option to light gaming systems for high-quality 1080p play from around 80fps.