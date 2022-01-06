LG Electronics has showcased a washer dryer pair as well as the stylish looking LG Washtower at this year’s CES.

The new products feature LG Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology, as well as steam cleaning, and a bundle of other useful features.

AIDD can “sense load size, fabric type and the level of soiling of a garment, automatically adding the right amount of detergent and adjusting the wash style for optimised cleaning,” according to LG’s showcase. LG Smart Pairing sends information from the washing machine to the dryer, helping to eliminate some of the uncertainties.

Infared sensor measure the clothing temperate during the drying cycle to ensure even drying, and both can be controlled via Bluetooth pairing.

The LG Washtower uses LG DUAL Cylinder Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption, drying at a low temperature when possible. The ductless design makes for a compact design, plus saves users from having to clean out the rear ducts.

“With LG advanced AI technology and differentiated features, these stunning new laundry appliances offer gentle fabric care and effortless clothing management,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“By listening to the needs of real people and leaning on our vast experience and expertise in the global home appliance market, we are able to provide consumers with solutions for a better life.”