BMW is certainly banking on a future in which long car trips and the full cinematic experience go hand-in-hand, as they unveiled a gigantic 31-inch 8K in-car screen that all but signals the death of drive-in movie theatres.

The concept is dubbed Theatre Screen and sees a screen roll out from the head-rest and shower passengers with 8,000 X 2,000 pixels, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and 4K quality images. Sunshades also come out to shield the glare from the windows, darkening the car and making the road a distant memory.

Of course, image quality is nice, but a true cinematic experience needs booming sound, which is where the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System comes into play.

As with a number of products showcasing at CES, this isn’t likely to come onto the market for a number of years – at which point they’ll have no doubt added a popcorn maker, too.