HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Did Google Pay Apple Billions To Stay Out Of Search Engines?

Did Google Pay Apple Billions To Stay Out Of Search Engines?

By | 6 Jan 2022

A class action suit alleges that Google has shelled out billions of dollars to Apple in a clandestine deal that saw Google become the default search engine on all Apple products, as well as agreeing not to develop a search engine of its own.

“These meetings were undertaken to promote the shared vision that Apple and Google would act in effect as one company that was merged without merging,” the suit explains.

“Apple and Google invented the word ‘co-opetitive’ to describe their unlawful combination and conspiracy.”

The suit names Apple, Google, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai as defendants, but doesn’t mention a specific dollar amount. Recordings taken at the meetings suggest the figure may be north of A$69 billion.

“Google has long recognised that its competitors will not be able to compete without adequate scale,” the suit explains

“The agreement between Apple and Google suppresses the ability of Google’s competitors to achieve any scale of significance to be able to compete against Google. That economic prohibition would be eliminated if the agreement between Apple and Google were dissolved.”

The plaintiff has requested the court “eradicate the structure and size that were abused to commit these violations”, which, if successful, would be both companies broken into smaller businesses. 

This would be a landmark decision.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
CES 2022: Belkin Wemo Move Into Smart Home Security
Apple Becomes First $3 Trillion Company
Inside Samsung’s 2022 ‘TIGER’ Strategy To Beat Apple
Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House
Google Will Fire Staff Who Refuse The Jab
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: New MSI Mic And Keyboard With Custom Switches
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: Mercedes Promise 1000km On Single Charge
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: LG Makes Laundry Cleaner
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: BMW Turns Your Car Into A Cinema With 31″ Screen
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Long respected for their motions in keeping homes spick and span, Ecovacs have used CES 2022 to reveal their newest...
Read More