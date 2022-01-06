CES 2022: Belkin Wemo Move Into Smart Home Security
Not available in Australia at this stage, the new Belkin Wemo video doorbell, just announced at CES, will engage with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video storage platform.
Wemo’s WiFi-connected lights and switches have long been a hit, but this is their first step into smart home security.
It will include the prerequisite two-way talk, live streaming and activity zones, but adds a 178° field of view, end-to-end encryption and local processing of person, animal and vehicle alerts.
You’ll also grab a facial recognition feature that will help the cam recognise people from the Photos app or who are tagged in the Home app.