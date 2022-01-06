HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2022: Belkin Wemo Move Into Smart Home Security

CES 2022: Belkin Wemo Move Into Smart Home Security

By | 6 Jan 2022

Not available in Australia at this stage, the new Belkin Wemo video doorbell, just announced at CES, will engage with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video storage platform.

Wemo’s WiFi-connected lights and switches have long been a hit, but this is their first step into smart home security.

It will include the prerequisite two-way talk, live streaming and activity zones, but adds a 178° field of view, end-to-end encryption and local processing of person, animal and vehicle alerts.

You’ll also grab a facial recognition feature that will help the cam recognise people from the Photos app or who are tagged in the Home app.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Did Google Pay Apple Billions To Stay Out Of Search Engines?
CES 2022: Amazon Releasing Broken-Glass Warning System
New Belkin Buds To Come With Hybrid Audio Technology
Apple Becomes First $3 Trillion Company
Inside Samsung’s 2022 ‘TIGER’ Strategy To Beat Apple
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: New MSI Mic And Keyboard With Custom Switches
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: Mercedes Promise 1000km On Single Charge
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: LG Makes Laundry Cleaner
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: BMW Turns Your Car Into A Cinema With 31″ Screen
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Long respected for their motions in keeping homes spick and span, Ecovacs have used CES 2022 to reveal their newest...
Read More