Not available in Australia at this stage, the new Belkin Wemo video doorbell, just announced at CES, will engage with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video storage platform.

Wemo’s WiFi-connected lights and switches have long been a hit, but this is their first step into smart home security.

It will include the prerequisite two-way talk, live streaming and activity zones, but adds a 178° field of view, end-to-end encryption and local processing of person, animal and vehicle alerts.

You’ll also grab a facial recognition feature that will help the cam recognise people from the Photos app or who are tagged in the Home app.