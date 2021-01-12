HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > CES 2021 > CES 2021: New JBL Soundbar Creates "3D Personal Theatre"

CES 2021: New JBL Soundbar Creates “3D Personal Theatre”

By | 12 Jan 2021
JBL has combined its MultiBeam beamforming technology and Virtual Dolby Atmos for the first time in its newest soundbar.

The new JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a compact all-in-one soundbar with four passive radiators. According to JBL, Harman’s MultiBeam technology lets users hear and feel surround sound without additional speakers, while Virtual Dolby Atmos reproduces audio height from films and TV shows.

Dave Rogers, President, Harman Lifestyle Audio, says the soundbar turns an everyday living room into a 3D personal theatre.

“Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household.

“Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use,” he said.

The soundbar is compatible with iOS and Android devices plus all voice and music providers, and works with Alexa devices, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast as well as Bluetooth.

It will retail starting in autumn for $399.95 USD ($519 AUD).

