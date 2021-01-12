TCL announced during Virtual CES it will be rolling out its TCL Google TV series in 2021.

According to the Chinese-owned consumer electronics brand, TCL Google TV is set to combine the company’s pioneering technologies such as Mini-LED, 8K and QLED with Google’s on-demand video service.

“The introduction of TCL Google TV to the market takes our partnership with Google to the next level,” says TCL Australia General Manager of Sales Jason Carrick.

“This comes off the back of our award-winning and highly successful 2020 launch of our X10 Mini-LED series and reinforces our commitment to transforming televisions into smart living ecosystems.”

The company’s partnership with Google coincides with TCL’s rollout of its new high-performance and ultra-slim TCL OD Zero Mini-LED technology, which outperforms previous Mini-LED technology.

The exact timing of the TCL Google TV rollout this year in Australia is yet to be confirmed.

TCL also used CES 2021 to announce a slew of other products across multiple categories, including fridges, 4K Mini-LED TVs and a soundbar.