Audio firm JBL has expanded its LIVE and TUNE series with eight new headphones during Virtual CES 2021.

The US-based company wasted no time in dropping a staggering amount of audio products during the virtual conference, including a mix of eight different true-wireless, over-ear and on-ear headphones.

JBL expanded its existing LIVE Series with the announcement of four new models: JBL LIVE PRO+, JBL LIVE FREE NC+, JBL LIVE 660NC AND JBL LIVE 460NC.

The JBL LIVE PRO+ headphones won the Best Of Innovation Honoree award for CES 2021 and include a number of premium features such as Adaptive Noise Cancelling, wireless charging, auto play/pause, an IPX4 water resistant rating, speed charge and Dual Connect + Sync.

The JBL LIVE PRO+ will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021 for $179.95 ($A233) in four colour options – Black, White, Pink and Beige.

The JBL LIVE FREE NC+ in-ear true wireless earbuds also won Best of Innovation Honoree and offer a range of top-range features such as Active Noise Cancelling, an IPX7 rating, touch controls and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The JBL LIVE FREE NC+ will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021 for $149.95 (A$195) in four colour options – Black, Blue, White and Rose.

In the over-ear headphone category, the JBL LIVE 660NC offer an incredible 40 hours of battery life with Adaptive Noise Cancelling and also has key features such as speed charge, auto play/pause, multi-point connection and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant.

The JBL LIVE 660NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021 for $199.95 ($260) in three colour options – Black, Blue and White.

The JBL LIVE 460NC on-ear headphones are the most economical option in the updated LIVE Series roster.

Like the others, the JBL LIVE 460NCs feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technology and Device Action support voice assistant capabilities, using voice commands or with press and hold on the earcup. They also come with Speed Charge and up to 50 hours of total battery life.

The JBL LIVE 460NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021 for $129.95 ($A168) in four colour options – Black, Blue, White and Rose.

In its more affordable TUNE series, JBL also dropped another four headphone products.

First is the JBL TUNE 660NC, which offer Active Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth 5.0, 55 hours of battery life, voice assistants and speed charge.

The JBL TUNE 660NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021 for $99.95 (A$130) in three colour options – black, blue and white.

Next up is the JBL TUNE 510BT, which has 40 hours of battery life, speed charge, voice assistant support and a foldable design.

These headphones will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021 for $49.95 ($A65) in three colour options – black, blue and white.

The JBL TUNE 215BT will retail for $39.95 ($50) and offer 16 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, speed charge and tangle free cables.

And the similar product the JBL TUNE 125BT will have 16 hours battery life too, voice assistant support, speed charge and magnetic earbuds for easy cable management.

It will also retail for $39.95 ($A50) and comes in black and white.