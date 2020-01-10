HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > CES 2020 > CES 2020: Samsung’s Invisible AI Keyboard Wows Crowds

CES 2020: Samsung’s Invisible AI Keyboard Wows Crowds

By | 10 Jan 2020
, ,

Samsung is currently in the works for a ‘magical’ invisible keyboard for your smartphone – dubbed the ‘SelfieType’.

Samsung, through their C-Lab initiative – which provides employees up to a year to work on research projects that could be released onto the market – displayed SelfieType at CES 2020.

The invisible keyboard uses the phones front camera to create the invisible keyboard, which users would type on.

It works by combining Artificial Intelligence with the phones front camera to map users’ finger joints and translate their movements into keystrokes, projected onto an ‘invisible’ keyboard.

But this isn’t the first virtual keyboard to come into existence – other tech companies have tried to develop similar programs but never succeeded. Virtual keyboards were deemed unreliable to work accurately and efficiently.

SelfieType has stood out against previous failed attempts by anaylsing finger joint movements, instead of where fingers touch surfaces.

Samsung executive vice president and chief research scientist of Samsung Research Sebastian Seung. (EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT)

Won Chun, a C-Lab researcher involved in SelfieType, said the challenge lied in getting more data, as the algorithms that analyse joint movements will be more effective, accurate and versatile.

Samsung has not commented on when or if SelfieType will be available for retail.

The Samsung stand inside the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). (Martyn Landi/PA Wire)
About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Forms Anti-Corruption Panel But Experts Aren’t Convinced
4K Bi-Copter Camera Drone Unveiled At CES 2020
CES 2020: Reverse Microwave Cools Beer Faster Than You Skull One
CES 2020: TCL Takes Gold Award For Innovation
Harman Looks To JBL Quantum Gaming Headphones To Deliver Growth
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2020: Acer’s Third Weapon Against Mac Pro: The ConceptD 700
Acer Brands CES 2020
/
January 10, 2020
/
Samsung Forms Anti-Corruption Panel But Experts Aren’t Convinced
Industry Investigation Latest News
/
January 10, 2020
/
Retail Sales Triumph Over Predictions
Industry Latest News Logistics
/
January 10, 2020
/
4K Bi-Copter Camera Drone Unveiled At CES 2020
Camera CES 2020 Drones
/
January 10, 2020
/
CES 2020: Cyrcle Smartphone Makes Shared Music Sharing Easy
CES 2020 Latest News Music Streaming
/
January 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2020: Acer’s Third Weapon Against Mac Pro: The ConceptD 700
Acer Brands CES 2020
/
January 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Acer is tackling the lucrative content creation market in an effort to topple the likes of Apple with its range...
Read More