HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Dick Smith Court Case > CEO Of Dick Smith Called A Liar After Court Evidence Over Debt, Grey Imported Samsung Phones Suggested

CEO Of Dick Smith Called A Liar After Court Evidence Over Debt, Grey Imported Samsung Phones Suggested

By | 21 Oct 2020
, , ,

The CEO of one of Australia’s most successful smartphone distributors, Roadhound was called “A Goose” by the CEO of Dick Smith after he tried to get paid on time by the retailer who for the second time in a quarter wanted to push payment out from 60 days to 90.

After hearing evidence presented in the NSW Supreme Court today the CEO of Roadhound Ben Sharma who lost $16M when Dick Smith collapsed with debts of over $400 million said “Nick Aboud is a liar, he told me time and time again we were going to get paid”.

The CEO of Dick Smith considered grey importing Samsung smartphones after a falling out with Samsung distributor Roadhound

Sharma who said that his debt with Dick Smith was “not insured” claims that Aboud is a born liar and that Dick Smith management constantly lied when he tried to get payment.

At today’s hearing in the NSW Supreme Court the court was shown an email that indicated that Dick Smith considered ‘grey marketing” with Nick Aboud writing in an email “How do we go direct, parallel import” after the falling out over payments with Roadhound.

At the time Dick Smith was struggling to pay suppliers with Samsung whose products Roadhound supplied cutting off credit to the retailer.

Sharma whose Company Roadhound reported $4.34M profit in December 2019 on revenues of $73M had previously written to Dick Smith indicating that in the past Roadhound had delivered “generous” credit terms in the past.

He told management that Roadhound was “not here to fund the DSE business”.

Aboud told the court that Mr Sharma had got angry with him and that he did not like the way that Sharma conducted himself.

“He was rude” Aboud said.

He claimed that when he dealt with suppliers, he was always professional and that he “expected that in return”.

He said that Dick Smith was Roadhound number one supplier.

See the Nick Aboud cross examination on the issue of Roadhound here.

The hearing continues tomorrow at https://epiq.events.corrivium.live/dick-smith, with Abboud to return to the dock.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Actions Of John Skellern & Questionable Payments At Dick Smith, Now New CEO Of Colette by Colette Hayman Retail Group
Dick Smith LIVE: Abboud Admits Dick Smith Deferred Payments To Creditors, Paid Dividends Instead
LIVE Coverage: Stock Levels A Big Issue At Dick Smith Because Of O/A Demands
Samsung Takes Back Top Spot In Smartphone Market As Huawei Slump
Next Samsung Flagships Launch January: Leak
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Edge Browser, Refreshed Start Menu In Windows 10 October Build
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Boss Raises Concerns About Online & COVID-19
eBusiness Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
October 21, 2020
/
Major Cygnett Shareholder Buys Into New ISP
Latest News Wireless & Networking
/
October 21, 2020
/
Click Frenzy Inks BNPL Deal Ahead of November Sales Event
Industry Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/
iPhone 12 Reviews: Better Camera, Nice Design But 5G Sacrifices Battery Life
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Edge Browser, Refreshed Start Menu In Windows 10 October Build
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Microsoft is rolling out its October 2020 update to Windows 10, which includes a new version of Edge and a...
Read More