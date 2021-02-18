HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Catch Reels In Big Bucks For Wesfarmers

Catch Reels In Big Bucks For Wesfarmers

By | 18 Feb 2021
,

Wesfarmers-owned online retailer Catch has surged over the six months to December 31, more than doubling its revenue year over year and spurring Wesfarmers to $2 billion in online sales for the half.

The site raked in $329 million in revenue over the back half of the 2020 calendar year, up from $155 million in the same period in 2019. Gross transaction value also skyrocketed to $610 million last year; however, the group recorded a small overall loss of $4 million for the half.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott has hailed the success of Catch, which also added 600,000 active customers over the half to a total of 2.1 million.

Rob Scott, Wesfarmers.

“Pleasing progress continued in Catch, with gross transaction value increasing 95.6 per cent for the half, supported by strong growth in both in-stock and marketplace offerings.

“Catch’s earnings were impacted by accelerated investment in technology, marketing and fulfilment capacity to support future growth,” he said.

Since acquiring Catch Group for $230 million in June 2019, Wesfarmers has integrated its own assets with the site, including offering Click and Collect in Kmart and Target stores; bringing Target on board as a marketplace seller and including Kmart products in stock on Catch; and linking Catch with the Flybuys loyalty program.

Wesfarmers saw a boom in online retail sales overall, with Catch driving massive online sales figures.

“Pleasing progress on the Group’s data and digital agenda in recent years supported strong online sales growth and digital engagement during the half. Total online sales across the Group more than doubled for the half, excluding Catch.

“Including the Catch marketplace, online sales of $2.0 billion were recorded for the half,” he said.

Catch was valued at upwards of $1 billion by analysts in July 2020.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Target Finally Gets Traction But Still Behind Kmart
Officeworks Sales Up 23%, New Push Into Education Market
Harris Technology Tries To Make An ASX Comeback After Being Flogged By Officeworks
Catch Founders To Launch Website For Brands
E-tailers Commit To Crackdown On Dodgy Unsafe Products
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LIFX Product Sold At JB Hi-Fi Recalled
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
Glen Dimplex Snags Another Aussie Company
Air Conditioning And Heating Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
Expensive Wellness Brand Therabody Picked Up By CE Retailers
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
Optus Suffers Second Network Outage This Month
Latest News Optus
/
February 18, 2021
/
These Are The Aussie Postcodes Desperate For Fast Broadband
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LIFX Product Sold At JB Hi-Fi Recalled
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A product recall has been issued for an LIFX smart switch due to fire risk. The black and white models...
Read More