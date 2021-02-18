HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple iPhone 12 Mini Branded ‘Flop’ After Poor Sales

By | 18 Feb 2021
,

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini has been labelled a ‘flop’ by analysts after the smallest iPhone 12 model failed to rake in enough sales.

Data gathered by Consumer Intelligence Research found the iPhone 12 Mini is making up just 6 per cent of overall iPhone 12 sales across the US.

In January, a Morgan Stanley investment note stated Apple had slashed production of the iPhone 12 Mini by two million units to make way for the more popular 12 Pro model.

Demand for iPhone 12 Pro model in China has also led Apple to ramp up supply of the Pro and slow down production of the Mini.

According to MacRumors, Apple developed the iPhone 12 Mini with the European and US market in mind, however the devastation caused by COVID-19 in these regions has dramatically impacted sales.

With more time spent at home and remotely working, smartphone users are demanding bigger screens – so the 12 Mini was just not enough.

The high price of the brand new 12 Mini – $1199 in Australia – has also deterred Apple fans, who appear to be favouring the bigger, cheaper iPhone SE model.

This also means Apple may not be looking to launch a new iPhone SE model lest it continue to cannibalise 12 Mini sales.

There has also been speculation that Apple may discontinue the iPhone 12 mini entirely in Q2 2021 – however analysts expect an iPhone 13 Mini may still be on the cards.

Apple is understood to be planning a four-model series for the iPhone 13, with the same sizes as the 12 range.

