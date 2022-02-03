HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PayPal Forced To Shut 4.5 Million Accounts, Shares Dive 25%

PayPal Forced To Shut 4.5 Million Accounts, Shares Dive 25%

By | 3 Feb 2022

PayPal’s incentives and rewards programs was intended to drive its plan to achieve 750 million active accounts by 2025, but it has backfired badly, forcing the company to close 4.5 million accounts held by “bad actors” taking advantage of the programs.

PayPal abandoned its lofty forecast, and shared plummeted a record 25 per cent.

“We regularly assess our active account base to ensure the accounts are legitimate,” Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said.

“This is particularly important during incentive campaigns that can be targets for bad actors attempting to reap the benefit from these offers without ever having an intent to be a legitimate customer on our platform.”

PayPal launched incentives for new customers last year, giving US$10 as a lure to open a new account. Perhaps not too surprisingly, the risk-management team discovered that bot farms were creating a lot of these new accounts, pocketing $10 a pop, and forcing PayPal to act.

On top of this, PayPal delivered softer than expected Q4 earnings, which contributed to the massive fall from grace.

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
PayPal Stumbles, Stock Plunges As Market Goes Soft
Afterpay, Zip Targeted By US Regulator
PayPal Shares Slump As Earnings Miss Estimations
Zip And Afterpay Stocks Plummet After PayPal, Apple Wage War
PayPal Aim To Crush Afterpay With ‘Pay In 4’ And No Late Fees
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Spotify Prepares Investors For Stalled Subscriber Growth
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Facebook Parent Meta Loses $280 Billion In Value Overnight
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Preorders Of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets Reveal Pricing
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Samsung Moves To Nobble Google Chrome, Despite Being An Android Brand
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Samsung Australia Confirms No Delay For S22 Series
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Spotify Prepares Investors For Stalled Subscriber Growth
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares of Spotify fell yet again overnight, after the streaming service projected lower profit margins, and warned that subscriber growth...
Read More