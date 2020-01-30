Canon Set To Release 45MP Powerhouse With 8K Video

If the latest report from Canon Rumors is correct, Canon’s upcoming full-frame mirrorless release will be called the EOS R5, and the new powerhouse will sport a powerful 45MP sensor with 8K/30p video capabilities.

The EOS R5 will apparently also feature in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which, although is currently rated for 5 stops of stability, Canon Rumors reports that the number could reach 7 or 8 stops when used with a stabilised lens.

It can shoot 12fps mechanical and 20fps electronic, as well as the ability to shoot 4K video at 120p and 8K at 30p, will sport a similar battery to Canon’s 5D Mark IV, and come with built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi.

According to Camera Rumors, the EOS R5 will launch in July 2020, so if it’s the real deal, expect an official announcement soon – perhaps at next month’s CP+ Photography Trade Show in Japan.