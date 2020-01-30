HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Camera > Canon Set To Release 45MP Powerhouse With 8K Video

Canon Set To Release 45MP Powerhouse With 8K Video

By | 30 Jan 2020
, , , , , ,

If the latest report from Canon Rumors is correct, Canon’s upcoming full-frame mirrorless release will be called the EOS R5, and the new powerhouse will sport a powerful 45MP sensor with 8K/30p video capabilities.

The EOS R5 will apparently also feature in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which, although is currently rated for 5 stops of stability, Canon Rumors reports that the number could reach 7 or 8 stops when used with a stabilised lens.

It can shoot 12fps mechanical and 20fps electronic, as well as the ability to shoot 4K video at 120p and 8K at 30p, will sport a similar battery to Canon’s 5D Mark IV, and come with built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi.

According to Camera Rumors, the EOS R5 will launch in July 2020, so if it’s the real deal, expect an official announcement soon – perhaps at next month’s CP+ Photography Trade Show in Japan.

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
HP Spectre X360: Lightweight Yet Powerful & Secure Laptop
Fujifilm’s Surprise Move For The X-T200 Mirrorless Camera
Ring Launch First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Cam
Samsung Leak: Galaxy A31 & A41 Camera, Battery Specs
Samsung Leaks: Credible Source Reports S20 Camera Prisms
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Harvey Norman Boss Has A Cucumber Problem
Brands Distribution Finance
/
January 31, 2020
/
Sonos Screws Up Again, Another Marketing Balls Up
24Bit Media Players eBusiness Latest News
/
January 31, 2020
/
Samsung 2019 Profits Tumble 2020 Looking Brighter
Brands Finance Industry
/
January 30, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Tempo Snare Residenta General Manager
Latest News
/
January 30, 2020
/
New Streaming Service Quibi Set To Incorporate Artificial Intelligence
Brands Content Industry
/
January 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Harvey Norman Boss Has A Cucumber Problem
Brands Distribution Finance
/
January 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
First up it was cows and dairy farmers, now cucumbers have become a pain in the backside for Harvey Norman...
Read More