Bunnings Point Customers Online Ahead of ANZAC Rush

Wesfarmers-owned hardware giant, Bunnings, is urging customers to utilise its new online digital capabilities as it braces for strong ANZAC weekend trade during the COVID19 pandemic.

Given historic trends, the retailer is bracing for large crowds, and is prompting customers to explore its online functions as it attempts to police social distancing in-store amidst coronavirus.

The home improvement behemoth is urging customers to peruse products online, and where possible use ‘click and collect’ or its contactless ‘drive and collect’ initiative.

‘Drive and collect’ was recently launched in response to the COVID19 outbreak, preventing customers from having to leave their cars.

The service is operational at 250 larger Bunnings stores nationally. It sees customers order and pay online, before selecting a time to collect their order. Customers call/text the store, and a team member will assist with the placement of goods in a users’ car boot.

In-store safety measures will include a limit on customer numbers, register guards and taped floor markers.

The news comes after Bunnings commenced selling exercise equipment in response to a spike in demand from home-bound customers.Products are delivered by authorised third-party sellers, and currently available online only.

Customers are being asked to check their local store’s ANZAC weekend opening hours online given state by state variations.