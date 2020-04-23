EXCLUSIVE: Black Shark Pro 3.0 Gaming Smartphone Coming Soon

It’s been labelled one of the world’s best gaming smartphones, ChannelNews can now reveal that the brand new 5G Blacks Shark Pro 3.0 is set to be launched in Australia at sub $2,000.

According to Andrew Tyler Marketing Director of Sydney distributor Panmi, the new Xiaomi-backed portable gaming device will be launched globally later this month with the Company currently talking to retailers about availability.

The Black Shark 3 has some impressive credentials, both the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and features an AMOLED display that pushes a 90Hz refresh rate.

One of the big advantages of the Pro 3.0 is that it has one of the biggest ever AMOLED display screens at 7.1 ever launched in Australia.

The standard model has a 6.7” display screen.

Because gamers want a high-performance display screen the manufacturer is delivering a Quad HD+ resolution display that delivers 3120×1440-pixel resolution on the Pro model while Black Shark 3.0 has a smaller 6.67″ display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

Also, on board is 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

For the standard model, the lower spec 8GB RAM version uses LPDDR4x RAM.

Power is built around a 5,000mAh battery on the Pro model that supports 65W fast charging via USB-C.

This device can recharge 50% in 20 minutes.

The standard model has a 4,720mAh battery that also supports 65W, but the entry-level model is limited to just 30W.

Instead of supporting wireless charging, the devices support 18 magnetic charging with a proprietary magnetic cable.

As for cameras both devices have a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

There’s also a 20MP front camera for selfies. Being a 2020 flagship, the devices support 5G in both SA and NSA networks as well as WiFi 6.

As for sound the device delivers 24bit output and has stereo speakers as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for both models.

We will bring you more on this product shortly plus a first look.