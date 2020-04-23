Despite Security Concerns, Daily Zoom Users Rises To 300 Million

Yesterday, Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan said in one of the company’s weekly security webinars that more than 300 million were now making Zoom calls every day. This represents sharp growth, with the company stating that they had 200 million daily users less than a month ago.

“Clearly the Zoom platform is providing an incredibly valuable service to our beloved users during this challenging time,” Yuan said. “We are thrilled and honoured to continue to earn the trust of so many enterprises, hospitals, teachers and customers throughout the world.”

This comes despite Zoom receiving criticism over the quality of its encryption, its geo-fencing practices and data privacy violations. Zoom is even being sued by one of its own investors, and many government and defence agencies have banned its use.

However, the company has been proactive in trying to fix these areas. Yesterday Zoom announced that it was releasing Zoom 5.0, “a key milestone in the company’s 90-day plan to proactively identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of its platform”.

Zoom 5.0 adds AES 256-bit GCM encryption and allows account admins to choose what data centre regions their meetings use. If you did not opt in to China data centres before 25th April 2020, your account will not be able to connect to mainland China for data transit. Prior to this update, Citizen Lab discovered that Zoom calls were only protected with AES-128 key encryption and data was sometimes routed through mainland China.

To update their Zoom app to Zoom 5.0, users will need to visit zoom.com/download.