COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution

The ACCC has granted wholesalers of medicines interim authorisation to cooperate in order to facilitate the distribution of essential medication and pharmacy products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the National Pharmaceuticals Services Association’s application to enable businesses to coordinate the supply, distribution, logistics and import of medicines.

However, any coordinating on prices or price fixing activities are still prohibited.

The interim allowance will be subject to oversight from the government and other regulatory bodies. The ACCC, for its part, has reiterated that the authorisation can be reviewed at any time.

“Allowing pharmacy wholesalers to work together to help make vital medicines accessible to everyone during this pandemic is clearly in the national interest,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “I also urge customers not to buy more medicines than they require, in order to ease supply restrictions for other patients and enable fair distributions to all Australians.”