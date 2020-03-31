HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution

COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution

By | 31 Mar 2020
, ,

The ACCC has granted wholesalers of medicines interim authorisation to cooperate in order to facilitate the distribution of essential medication and pharmacy products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the National Pharmaceuticals Services Association’s application to enable businesses to coordinate the supply, distribution, logistics and import of medicines.

However, any coordinating on prices or price fixing activities are still prohibited.

The interim allowance will be subject to oversight from the government and other regulatory bodies. The ACCC, for its part, has reiterated that the authorisation can be reviewed at any time.

“Allowing pharmacy wholesalers to work together to help make vital medicines accessible to everyone during this pandemic is clearly in the national interest,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “I also urge customers not to buy more medicines than they require, in order to ease supply restrictions for other patients and enable fair distributions to all Australians.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Bunnings Gets Greenlight To Acquire Adelaide Tools And Oaklands Mower Centre
Electronics Manufacturer Foxconn Reports Third Year Of Falling Profits
Telco Industry Offers COVID Guide
Video Meetings Up 1000 Percent
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
Distributors Move In To Sieze Back Audio Stock Retailers Threatened With Legal Action
24Bit Media Players Coronavirus Distributors
/
March 31, 2020
/
Bunnings Gets Greenlight To Acquire Adelaide Tools And Oaklands Mower Centre
Distributors Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
Alcatel Rolls Out New Store With #1 OZ Value Smartphone Range
5G Alcatel Android
/
March 31, 2020
/
Electronics Manufacturer Foxconn Reports Third Year Of Falling Profits
Foxconn Industry Latest News
/
March 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Rob Scott, the Managing Director of Wesfarmers Group, believes that the government’s wage subsidy payment of $1500 per fortnight “only...
Read More