BREAKING NEWS:Harvey Norman, Bunnings, JB Hi Fi, Winnings & The Good Guys Face Weeks Of Major Store Closures

By | 3 Aug 2020
JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman as well as Winnings are facing a major shut down of their Victorian operations after the Victorian Cabinet has proposed sweeping closures, leaving only essential services operating to supply medical needs, food, power and communications.

All these retailers have moved to expand their online operations to cut their losses from the closure of their stores. Also affected are department stores David Jones, Myer and Winnings who have recently moved to opening new stores at Richmond and Chadstone in Victoria, as well as Big W and Target.

The move comes as almost all retailing in Melbourne was told that they must shut up shop under tough new restrictions following another more death in the State.

Announcing the measures on Monday afternoon, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews who had earlier announced 429 new COVID-19 cases, and 13 new deaths said the changes, in addition to the previous restrictions, would mean about 1 million fewer Victorians would be moving around the state for work.

Mr Andrews announced three lists: businesses which will remain open unimpeded, those which will close, and those which will continue to operate under “significantly different” conditions.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, newsagencies, post offices and all organisations involved in the frontline response to coronavirus will remain open.

Victorians spent their first night las night, under new restrictions, in response to the state’s second wave.

For six weeks, Melbourne will be under an 8pm curfew as part of stage four restrictions announced by Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday.

“As heartbreaking as it is to close down places of employment, while I never thought that I would be telling people not to go to work, that is what we have to do in order to stop the spread of this wildly infectious virus, this deadly virus,” said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

The exemptions from the closures announced on Monday include: supermarkets, grocery, food and liquor shops; Convenience stores; petrol stations; pharmacies; post offices; hardware, building and garden supplies shops retailing for trade; maternity supplies; motor vehicle parts for emergency repairs only.

Daniel Andrews said the impact of the Stage 4 lock down on Victoria’s economy will “take years” to recover from.

“There’s simply no doubt about that. And that’s why a clear plan to rebuild, to recover, with strength, a clear plan around skills and jobs, will be absolutely essential. And we’ve already begun the hard work of drawing that plan up, and we will waste no time delivering it, and delivering it in full,” Premier Andrews said.

Andrews claimed that the Victorian government is set to start handing out $5000 cheques for cashflow support.

He says further support during stage four lockdown could be provided.

“In terms of cashflow support, I think our discussions with the Commonwealth will be very important there too.

“That ought to be, and I’m confident it will be, a shared effort between our government and the Commonwealth government. That’ll mean we can get the most impact for any additional moneys beyond the announcements I’ve made today that we commit to.”

Analysts believe that stay at home consumers will keep spending online.

JB Hi Fi is set to announce their yearend financials tomorrow with insiders tipping an “excellent result”.

More to follow.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years.
