Smart location company Tile and Skullcandy have launched three new TWS earbuds that feature Tile’s finding technology as well as high-quality audio and extended battery life.

“Disappearing headphones can be very inconvenient and expensive. By expanding our partnership with Skullcandy to make their latest true wireless line-up findable, users can feel free and confident that their favourite pair of earbuds will be available when needed,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile.

“Once activated, Tile users can ring their earbuds, see their location on a map or employ Tile’s global finding network to locate them.”

Skullcandy users have access to some Tile Premium features, including extending location history (so it is easier to retrace steps), and smart alerts to prevent users from losing earbuds in the first place.

The Push Ultra TWS earbuds (RRP: $249.95) have mouldable ear hooks for a comfortable and unshakeable fit. Theyy also let you hear more of your surroundings when you need to. They offer up to 40 hours total battery and are IP67 sweatproof and waterproof.

The Sesh Evo TWS earbuds (RRP: $139.95) offer up to 24 hours total battery life, with rapid charge (just 10 minutes in the charging case can provide two hours of playback time). The earbuds are IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant, and either bud can be used solo.

The Indy Evo TWS earbuds (RRP: $179.95), which offer touch controls on the stem earbuds, allowing users to answer calls, skip tracks, adjust volume, activate assistant, switch EQ modes and turn on Ambient mode. They have titanium-coated drives and offer up to 30 hours of battery.

All of these models are now available at JB HI-FI.