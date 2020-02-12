Coronavirus Screening Robot Spotted At Times Square

The robot titled ‘creepy’ by passers-by has been spotted in Times Square after being kicked from Manhattan.

The 5-foot-tall bot, which was created by Promobot from Pennsylvania, was seen rolling around the popular tourist area this week with a survey quizzing people about possible symptoms of the virus.

Founder of Promobot, Oleg Kivorkutsev, said around 200 people engaged in the droid’s interactive survey on its touch screen. Questions asked included whether participants have had a fever in the past three days, according to the New York Post.

The robot then gives advises participants to seek medical attention based on their answers. But Kivorkutsev revealed no people who were quizzed reported symptoms of the virus, which are usually associated with upper respiratory issues.

The droid was rejected from Bryant Park last week after not obtaining the proper permit for conducting commercial business. It also made a previous appearance in Times Square where it was spotted handing out surgical masks.