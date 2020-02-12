HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Coronavirus Screening Robot Spotted At Times Square

Coronavirus Screening Robot Spotted At Times Square

By | 12 Feb 2020
, , , ,

The robot titled ‘creepy’ by passers-by has been spotted in Times Square after being kicked from Manhattan.

The 5-foot-tall bot, which was created by Promobot from Pennsylvania, was seen rolling around the popular tourist area this week with a survey quizzing people about possible symptoms of the virus.

Founder of Promobot, Oleg Kivorkutsev, said around 200 people engaged in the droid’s interactive survey on its touch screen. Questions asked included whether participants have had a fever in the past three days, according to the New York Post.

The robot then gives advises participants to seek medical attention based on their answers. But Kivorkutsev revealed no people who were quizzed reported symptoms of the virus, which are usually associated with upper respiratory issues.

The droid was rejected from Bryant Park last week after not obtaining the proper permit for conducting commercial business. It also made a previous appearance in Times Square where it was spotted handing out surgical masks.

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , ,
You may also like
Tech & Coronavirus: China Launches ‘Close Contact Detector’ App To Halt Outbreak
Coronavirus: Foxconn Given The Green Light To Reopen Factories
Coronavirus: Foxconn To Make 2 Million Masks A Day
BREAKING NEWS: Amazon Quits MWC
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Dire Spread Of Deadly Coronavirus, Bad News For Tech Production
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Another GM Quits LG
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/
Apple AirPods Dominates Global Market For Wireless Earbuds
Brands Hardware Industry
/
February 12, 2020
/
REVIEW: Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 5W
Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/
Foxtel Enters ‘Next Stage Of Transformation’ With Senior Appointments
Appointment & Jobs Brands Foxtel
/
February 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A recent ACCC report shows that Australians are benefitting from faster average download speeds, with retail service providers (RSPs) now...
Read More