Following our original story relating to the lockout at ports in Australia, we have been told that Freight & Trade Alliance and the Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) have received advice today Friday, that the Fair Work Commission (FWC) hearing has concluded for today, but in its statement before adjourning it advised the lockout will not proceed.

The hearing remains underway and the FWC is giving some further considerations overnight as to whether to suspend or terminate the protected industrial action – but they have made it clear they will issue an order before midday (AEDT) Friday 18 November.

On this basis, confirmation has been received that tomorrow’s scheduled lockout will not proceed allowing industry to return to planned shipping movements and recommence port operations.

See original story here.