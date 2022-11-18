HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: Tug Shipping Dispute Will Not Go Ahead

By | 18 Nov 2022

Following our original story relating to the lockout at ports in Australia, we have been told that Freight & Trade Alliance and the Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) have received advice today Friday, that the Fair Work Commission (FWC) hearing has concluded for today, but in its statement before adjourning it advised the lockout will not proceed.

The hearing remains underway and the FWC is giving some further considerations overnight as to whether to suspend or terminate the protected industrial action – but they have made it clear they will issue an order before midday (AEDT) Friday 18 November.

On this basis, confirmation has been received that tomorrow’s scheduled lockout will not proceed allowing industry to return to planned shipping movements and recommence port operations.

See original story here.

Tug Boat Fight & $170K Deckhand Salary Dispute Set To Hurt CE Industry If Not Settled



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
