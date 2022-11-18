Google is on track to becoming more Meta than Metaverse itself: the search giant is now adding 360-degree views of sneakers as well as improving the AR beauty feature for an enhanced shopping experience.

Facebook’s great relaunch did not quite land the way Zuckerberg had hoped for, but Google developers have taken a better step: they know that the key to a truly immersive experience is via smaller steps consumers can familiarize themselves with.

They have added 360-degree views of sneakers after first introducing the feature during September’s Search On event.

Consumers can zoom in on the details and take a closer look. Tapping “View in my space” takes you a step further by projecting an AR image of the sneaker on a physical space in their surroundings.

As of now, users can only get these 3D images of sneakers from Saucony, Vans, Sperry, and Merrell with more brands coming in soon.

“We’re investing in new ways to create 3D spins of shoes, a process that’s usually time consuming and expensive for brands,” said Danielle Buckley, Director of Product and Consumer Shopping.

“We’ll start using this technology in the coming months.”

Websites like Sketchfab also offer 3D viewing experience of a range of products, including shoes, online.

Google is also improving on their AR Beauty Feature for help people find the best foundation shade for their skin, considering how difficult it is to find the right shade online.

When users search for a certain shade of a foundation, all they need to do is type up the name of the brand to see what it looks like on models with a similar skin tone, including before and after shots, to help you decide which one works best for you.

They introduced a photo library featuring nearly 150 models to represent a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities and skin types.

“Backed by Google’s technology, this library is a big step toward changing the way people shop for makeup online,” the company website stated.