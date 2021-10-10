HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Has The Chinese Government Just Nobbled Lenovo?

BREAKING NEWS: Has The Chinese Government Just Nobbled Lenovo?

By | 10 Oct 2021

Eight days after Chinese PC Company Lenovo lodged a blockbuster stock-sale application on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it’s suddenly been withdrawn after the stock exchange, said it has ceased the review process and asked for the placement to be halted.

It’s not known whether the Communist run Chinese Government had anything to do with the decision or whether the move was part of a new operation against large Chinese Companies following Beijing’s wider crackdown on tech giants which has wiped more than $1 trillion from the value of tech stocks in China as the US and China go head-to-head on trade issues.

For many years, Alibaba’s major shareholder Jack Ma was the poster child for China’s technological rise, until he gave a controversial speech which led to the Communist Party turning him into “public enemy number one”.

He is now $32 billion dollars poorer.

Lenovo, whose shares are already listed on the New York and Hong Kong exchanges, had planned to raise up to raise A$2.1 billion in Shanghai, making it the first Chinese company to sell so-called Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDRs) on China’s financial marketplace for technology companies.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), which manages the Star Market, said it has ceased the review process for Lenovo’s application to sell shares early on Friday October 8th and had approached Lenovo to withdraw the application along with its listing sponsor China International Capital Corporation (CICC), according to a statement issued by the Exchange.

The withdrawal is the second-biggest IPO cancellation in Shanghai since Ant Group, had its US$39.7 billion dual listing foiled in November 2020.

The surprise cancellation is a setback for the Star Market’s push to attract offshore listed Chinese companies to list at home, part of the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s edict for domestic investors to enjoy the capital growth of the nation’s technology champions claims Chinese newspaper The South China Morning Post which is actually owned by Alibaba.

Lenovo is the first so-called Red Chip company to raise funds in Shanghai through CDRs claims the Post.

Red Chips, listed in Hong Kong, are offshore-incorporated companies whose assets and businesses are in China.

Depositary receipts are certificates issued by banks that represent shares issued by companies, typically by those domiciled outside the market where they are traded. The CDR is China’s attempt to broaden and deepen the nation’s onshore capital market in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Lenovo had applied to sell 1.3 billion CDRs, each receipt representing one Lenovo share.

Recently Lenovo shares have been on a major roll, in first-quarter profit surged almost 120 per cent to US$466 million as revenue rose 27 per cent to US$16.9 billion from last year.

The company’s net income margin hit its highest level for several years at 2.8 per cent.

It has a registered office in Hong Kong and has 63,000 employees on staff across 180 worldwide markets.

Lenovo’s shares have risen 2.7 per cent in Hong since the SSE accepted its CDR sale plan on September 30.

When the announcement was made by the Shanghai Stock Exchange Lenovo shares fell 4.67%

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Reopening Demand Set To Create New Supply Problems
Is Service Subscriptions, The Next Big Thing For CE Retailers
New Acer Nitro 5 Releases Pack Plenty Of Gaming Punch
Lenovo Heads In New Direction, Floats To Raise Capital
Revealed: First Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen Gaming PC
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Kicked Out Of Harvey Norman Claim Insiders
Latest News
/
October 10, 2021
/
Samsung Sales Surge As Family Move To Pay $2.1B IN Inheritance Tax
Latest News
/
October 10, 2021
/
Reopening Demand Set To Create New Supply Problems
Latest News
/
October 10, 2021
/
Nintendo Shows Off ‘Softer’ HDMI Cables For Switch
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
YouTube Moves Into Podcast Space
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Kicked Out Of Harvey Norman Claim Insiders
Latest News
/
October 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Several sources have told ChannelNews that Hisense has been dumped from Harvey Norman stores after the Chinese TV and appliance...
Read More