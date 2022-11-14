HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: CellNet Snares Top Industry Executive

By | 14 Nov 2022

Greg Morrison a former senior executive at Belkin has been appointed as General Manager of sales at Cellnet, the share listed distributor who is looking to expand their operation in Australia.

Morrison was a long-time employee at Belkin where he was sales director and responsible for the Linksys product before Belkin dropped the networking product in Australia.

Cellnet CEO Dave Clarke claims that Morrison brings to Cellnet a wealth of experience having held senior management roles with Belkin and Microsoft over a 17-year period.

During his time at Belkin, he was responsible for transforming his team and business to deliver a high level of success in Consumer Electronics, telco, and commercial channels.

Prior to Belkin, Morrison worked at Microsoft.

“I am excited to be joining the Cellnet team. I have always heard positive things within the market about Cellnet and look forward to building on that success. They have a great team, culture and world class distribution facilities accompanying their high-quality range of products.” Morrison said.

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Greg onboard as a senior executive and member of the Cellnet leadership team. Greg’s industry experience and track record of delivering transformational growth is a perfect fit for Cellnet,” said Clark.

 


