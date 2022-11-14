Google recently launched a public beta for the new Android Auto in-car infotainment program, but it did not take too long to reach its capacity of testers.

The split-screen interface, codenamed CoolWalk, was previewed at Google I/O 2022 back in May, and it promised a full rollout during the winter.

The app update, which comes with an improved interface, has the split-screen functionality to all displays capable of running Android Auto, regardless of the form factor. This is to ensure users’ access to media and incoming messages which keeping navigation front and centre.

The new UI is adaptable and can conform to landscape or portrait modes on any screen on the market without messing up the aspect ratio.

Google Assistant also plays a more crucial role by ensuring that you do not miss any information. For example, returning a missed call would only require a single tap.

As per Google, cars that have the Android Automotive system built-in – such as new vehicles from Ford and Volvo – will soon have access to YouTube, Tubi TV, and Epix Now video apps. However, you’ll only be able to watch when the car is parked.

“With this deeper integration, app updates take place over the air via Google Play, allowing for continuous improvements.”

“The experience is already available on a number of cars from top brands like Polestar, Volvo, General Motors and Renault,” said Rod Lopez, Product Manager for Android Auto.

“It’s coming to many more soon.”

Anyone can sign up to Google Play’s Beta program to be eligible to try the Android Auto revamp by downloading the app from Google Play. However, as of now, Android Auto app’s testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it.

Hopefully, the new app will roll out as standard for all users with compatible cars soon.