BREAKING NEWS: Bunnings, Big W, Harvey Norman Face Being Closed Down, Online Set To Be The Norm

Consumer electronic and appliance retailers in NSW and Victoria are facing the real possibility that they are going to have to trade online with both State Governments moving to shut down all none essential services including major retail stores.

Under the shutdown consumers in NSW and Victoria will still be able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, like petrol stations and convenience stores but hardware, department stores or discount retailers or CE or appliance stores face being restricted if they are located in a shopping centre.

There is also talk of restricting store staff to ten members only while also restricting how many people can enter a store.

“This could be the case for two months” claims one NSW Health offical.

“The move will force consumers who want a new fridge, or washing machine that has failed to have to get a home delivery” a Harvey Norman franchisee said.

“The issue will be stock levels and how quick distributors can replenish online warehouses” they said.

According to one major audio distributor there is now real concern that several specialist retailers could grow broke.

“These retailers have been using distributors as banks and we need to be paid for stock or we are going to have no alternative but to proceed with bankruptcy procedures as we are exposed to being accused of treating these retailers as preferred creditors” they said.

More to follow.