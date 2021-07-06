Commonwealth Bank, which has been plagued by technical issues recently, has suffered another outage with NetBank services and latest balances on the app both down.

Reports to DownDetector have spiked over the last hour, with 2273 reports as at time of writing, over 90 per cent related to the NetBank online banking service.

You’re meant to be the number one bank in the country. This happens far too often…especially considering the fees you charge. Absolute amateur hour. — David Robinson (@davidrobinson83) July 6, 2021

Good to see @CommBank down again online. Third time in as many weeks. Kicking goals 🥰 — Justin Smith (@Bigjuzz) July 6, 2021

can’t get into @CommBank once again! Fourth week in a row I can’t use my money! and the last time I didn’t even get that $50 🙄 pic.twitter.com/N3iJ8BpqiY — ⋆ 𝗰 𝗼 𝘂 𝗿 𝘁 𝗻 𝗲 𝘆 ⋆ (@snowwhitedun) July 6, 2021

Along with the other big banks, Commbank was among the companies caught up in the global Akamai outage last month, which brought down banking, social media, e-commerce, and other sites numbering in the hundreds; the bank’s systems went down again five days later.