Home > Industry > Finance > BREAKING NEWS: Commonwealth Bank Systems Down, Again

BREAKING NEWS: Commonwealth Bank Systems Down, Again

By | 6 Jul 2021
,

Commonwealth Bank, which has been plagued by technical issues recently, has suffered another outage with NetBank services and latest balances on the app both down.

Reports to DownDetector have spiked over the last hour, with 2273 reports as at time of writing, over 90 per cent related to the NetBank online banking service.

Along with the other big banks, Commbank was among the companies caught up in the global Akamai outage last month, which brought down banking, social media, e-commerce, and other sites numbering in the hundreds; the bank’s systems went down again five days later.

