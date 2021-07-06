HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung Launches ‘Zero Energy Home’ System For Smart Homes

Samsung Launches ‘Zero Energy Home’ System For Smart Homes

By | 6 Jul 2021
,
Samsung Launches ‘Zero Energy Home’ System For Smart Homes

Samsung has announced a new strategic partnership with South Korean-based solar cell producer Q Cells to come up with zero energy home solutions.

Samsung’s SmartThings Energy service will include smart eco-friendly heating systems, an energy management system for smart home appliances, solar cells, and energy storage systems.

The solutions will be developed and offered to American and European consumers.

“We look forward to our collaboration with Q Cells expanding our presence and strengthening the Samsung brand in global markets,” saids Jaeseung Lee, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ Digital Appliances Business.

“We anticipate great synergy between Samsung’s smart home appliances and SmartThings platform, and Q Cells’ solar energy and storage solutions.”

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Introduce Three Foldable Phones Next Month
Samsung Display Reaches Wage Agreement With Union
Apple To Launch Two OLED iPads In 2023
Samsung S21 Ultra Takes Out Top Honours At Mobile Awards
Leaked Images Show Two Versions Of New Samsung Watch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer Shares Rise, As Solomon Lew Buys In Big
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
Bang & Olufsen Turns Itself Around But Is It Enough?
Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
Sony Postpones Vlogging Camera Just Days Out
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Commonwealth Bank Systems Down, Again
Finance Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
Consumer Confidence Plummets During Lockdown Chaos
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer Shares Rise, As Solomon Lew Buys In Big
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Myer shares hit an 18-month high, rising almost 15 per cent as speculation flies that billionaire retailer Solomon Lew is...
Read More