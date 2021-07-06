Samsung has announced a new strategic partnership with South Korean-based solar cell producer Q Cells to come up with zero energy home solutions.

Samsung’s SmartThings Energy service will include smart eco-friendly heating systems, an energy management system for smart home appliances, solar cells, and energy storage systems.

The solutions will be developed and offered to American and European consumers.

“We look forward to our collaboration with Q Cells expanding our presence and strengthening the Samsung brand in global markets,” saids Jaeseung Lee, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ Digital Appliances Business.

“We anticipate great synergy between Samsung’s smart home appliances and SmartThings platform, and Q Cells’ solar energy and storage solutions.”