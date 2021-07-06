HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Consumer Confidence Plummets During Lockdown Chaos

Consumer Confidence Plummets During Lockdown Chaos

By | 6 Jul 2021
,

ANZ and Roy Morgan’s weekly poll showed consumer confidence has plummeted 3.9 per cent, following the recent lockdowns.

The overall measure fell to 107.8 points, which is lower than the monthly average of 112 – a collation of data from the past thirty-one years.

Sydney saw the biggest decline, with a 8.9 per cent drop, while Brisbane saw a fall of 7.7 per cent, Adelaide 6.5 per cent, and Melbourne a slight 2.7 per cent.

“The drop in sentiment wasn’t confined to those areas directly impacted by restrictions,” noted David Plank, head of Australian economics for ANZ.

“For instance, while it fell by 8.9 per cent in Sydney it also declined by 1.6 per cent in the rest of NSW.

“The fall came as lockdowns and restrictions broadened across a number of states to control the spread of the more infectious delta variant of the pandemic,” he concluded.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Retailers Most Trusted Brands In Australia: Roy Morgan
Google Adds Digital COVID Card Support To Android
COVID Lockdowns: WA Premier Says CE Retailers Not “Essential” Businesses
IT Journalism Gongs Postponed
Sydney Stores Staying Open During Lockdown
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer Shares Rise, As Solomon Lew Buys In Big
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
Bang & Olufsen Turns Itself Around But Is It Enough?
Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
Sony Postpones Vlogging Camera Just Days Out
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
Samsung Launches ‘Zero Energy Home’ System For Smart Homes
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Commonwealth Bank Systems Down, Again
Finance Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer Shares Rise, As Solomon Lew Buys In Big
Industry Latest News
/
July 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Myer shares hit an 18-month high, rising almost 15 per cent as speculation flies that billionaire retailer Solomon Lew is...
Read More