There are reports audio company Bose, are working on two new devices for the QuietComfort lineup, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, and the QuietComfort Ultra TWS earbuds.

Both have appeared in leaked renders, with the TWS earbuds a likely successor to the Earbuds II debuting last September.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones appear to feature the same design as other QuietComfort headphones, with what looks like a large ear cup with a cushion expected to offer a comfortable wearing experience for long hours of use.

They are also likely to feature an adjustable headband and appear to have physical buttons enabling users to control music playback and adjust the volume, along with a USB-C port for connectivity.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds appear to have the same design as the Earbuds II, however look slimmer with a semi-in-ear design and have slightly angled silicone ear tips with a small hook on the top for a better and more secure fit.

Both are expected to be available in Black and White with more key specifications still to be revealed.