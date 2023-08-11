HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Audio Company Shockz PartS Company With Local Management

Audio Company Shockz PartS Company With Local Management

By | 11 Aug 2023

Bone conduction audio Company has parted Company with long time Country representitive Kieran Adams, instead the Australian and New Zealand business is set to be run out of China.

Adams who has helped grow the business 200%, has several other brands he represents.

During the 7 years that Adams has been running the operation in Australia the business has grown retailers stocking the popular bone conduction brands headphones as well as grown sales.

In a note to ChannelNews he said, “I am extremely disappointed by this decision, but this has been decided at head office.”

A Spokesperson for the Shenzhen based Company said, “We believe that we now need a dedicated person looking after Australia and New Zealand”.

The termination will take effect from September 1, 2023.

The new regional manager for the business is Stark Chen who is based in Shenzhen.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Consumers Now Hanging Onto Smartphones For ‘4 Years’ Claims Vodafone
Shock Result Tipped By Harvey Norman As ASP Becomes A Big Issue
JB Hi Fi Chases Regional Growth With New Store Roll Out
Online Partner To OZ Retailers Shopify Reports Strong Growth
Motorola Announces Moto E13 Availability in Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Its Offical, Cambridge Audio Appoint New Distributor
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Here Comes The Future Of Audio: SoundMag 2023
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Ultimate Ears Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Work From Home On The Outer As CE Industry Bosses Call For Return To Office
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Intel Makes A Comeback, Bad News For AMD
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Its Offical, Cambridge Audio Appoint New Distributor
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
As exclusivelly tipped by ChannelNews earlier this month British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio has appointed Busisoft as their new distributor...
Read More