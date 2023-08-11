Bone conduction audio Company has parted Company with long time Country representitive Kieran Adams, instead the Australian and New Zealand business is set to be run out of China.

Adams who has helped grow the business 200%, has several other brands he represents.

During the 7 years that Adams has been running the operation in Australia the business has grown retailers stocking the popular bone conduction brands headphones as well as grown sales.

In a note to ChannelNews he said, “I am extremely disappointed by this decision, but this has been decided at head office.”

A Spokesperson for the Shenzhen based Company said, “We believe that we now need a dedicated person looking after Australia and New Zealand”.

The termination will take effect from September 1, 2023.

The new regional manager for the business is Stark Chen who is based in Shenzhen.