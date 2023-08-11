Latest research results show that the CPU client market could be bouncing back, with the biggest gains coming from Intel, seeing a share increase in the last quarter. This means bad news for AMD who saw a loss.

Intel recently suffered the largest loss in history at $2.8 billion during Q1 2023, however when it comes to shipments, the company seem to heading upwards.

The number of units shipped increased between Q1 and Q2 2023, rising from 46 million to 53.6 million, aka. a 17% increase, and these numbers could affect AMD. Notebooks continue dominating with 72% overall share falling to mobile processors, and 28% to desktop CPUs.

Shipments of integrated GPUs increased by 14%, and compared to AMD, Intel’s CPU market share increased quarter on quarter by 23%, with AMD’s share falling 5.3% compared to the previous year.

There has also been a 23% drop for client based processors, a 25% drop for desktop chips, and a 22% drop for notebook CPUs. However, within the German market, AMD had a huge win over Intel, thanks to its Ryzen desktop CPUs.

The question is; will numbers continue to fall in Intel’s favour? With AMD not releasing Zen 5 CPUs for at least another year, and Intel set to refresh the Raptor Lake soon, which will be followed by Meteor Lake chips for notebooks.

AMD is also set to continue expanding presence in the mobile sector, thanks to its Phoenix APUs, and Dragon Range CPUs, along with expected lower end Ryzen desktop chips.