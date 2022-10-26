HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bose Discontinues Sport Open Earbuds

26 Oct 2022

Bose has decided to draw an end on its Sport Open Earbuds line, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it.

The news was first published in a report from The Verge and Bose confirmed the news.

Instead of placing an earbud inside your ear, or pressed up against your ear canal, the Sport Open Earbuds perch on top of your ears, with a portion of the C-shaped device wrapped around the back of your ears.

It was something of a novelty in the wireless earbuds market with its unique design.

The biggest advantage to this design is being able to listen to anything on your phone while simultaneously listening to the world outside. This means being able to listen to music and being able to cross the road without zoning out.

Two years after the product’s debut, Bose discontinued the unique line of earbuds which comes with certain drawbacks.

The earhook style can sometimes interfere with glasses for instance.

In most outdoor situations, where the earbuds are primarily intended to be worn, external sounds often overpower the audio coming from the earbuds. The earbuds also needed to be charged via a proprietary cradle, and their carrying case was just that — a way to protect the earbuds — but it lacked its own battery for on-the-go recharging.

While Bose had a monopoly on the concept after the launch two years ago, similar earbuds styles, like the Cleer Audio Arc, are now emerging in the market.

While it is unknown regarding the demand for Open Earbuds, Bose seems to be focusing more on quiet earbuds with noise cancellation features. This includes their latest QuietComfort Earbuds 2 with noise cancellation and adjustable quiet and awareness modes.

The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.


