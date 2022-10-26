Cliff Obrecht, co-founder of juggernaut Australian design software company Canva, has claimed Adobe’s entire product strategy revolves around ripping off Canva.

Obrecht took the shot at Scott Belsky, Adobe’s New York-based chief product officer, in a LinkedIn post.

“Scott Belsky…from Adobe…their product strategy is to copy Canva,” he wrote.

“Flattered we do so much work for them. Their onboarding for their product teams must go something like: 1. Go to Canva 2. Copy everything.”

Obrecht added the practice has lead to Adobe employees attempt to defect to the Australian company.

“This is why every week we get tens of applications from product and sales leaders from Adobe,” Mr Obrecht wrote.

Canva hit global headlines after it was valued at A$56 billion in September 2021, during the zero-interest tech boom.

Within a year, various VC investors had written the value of their shares down by between 36 and 58.5 per cent.

Obrecht claimed earlier this month it will surpass its September 2021 valuation in the “not too distant future”, boasting 100 million monthly active users across 190 different countries.